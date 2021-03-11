Pokemon Go: How To Catch Conkeldurr? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been making large strides in the augmented reality based games category. Various types of Pokemon included every year to keep the players interested in the game. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Conkeldurr, how to catch Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go and more.

Conkeldurr is one of the strongest Pokemon in the game. In fact, it is one of the strongest creatures you’ll find in the entire game. This is a Gen 5 Pokemon and you can find it in the Unova region. One thing you should note with this Pokemon is that it is one of the newly released Pokemon in 2021. It uses massive cylinders of cement as a weapon. It is extremely powerful, and would be a great fighting type Pokemon to have in any of your team. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to catch Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go?

There is only one way you’ll be able to catch Conkeldurr in Pokemon Go. But before knowing that, you should note that many players reported that catching Conkeldurr is one of the toughest tasks they have accomplished in the game up to this point. We completely agree with the players and here’s why. To catch Conkeldurr, you have to evolve it into a Timburr, then into Gurdurr, and finally you’ll get Conkeldurr. To get Timburr, you will have to be extremely lucky to either encounter one in the wild, or trade with another player, or you have to hatch one from a 10km egg. Not only that, you will then need 50 Timburr candy to evolve it into Gurdurr, then an additional 200 candy to evolve it to Conkeldurr. We recommend you walk around with Timburr as your buddy to save time on getting candy. It will definitely take a while to get, but this Pokemon is entirely worth it with its attack stat and strong move pool.

Conkeldurr is highly valuable Pokemon to have during raid battles. Here are some interesting facts about raid battles. Raid Battles were added into the game a year after the game got released. In raid battles, you must work together with other players to takedown a supercharged version of a Pokemon. It is nearly impossible to complete these alone, especially for higher star ratings. Teaming up with other players is the most ideal situation for bringing down these Pokemon quickly. Fortunately, raid battle lobbies can hold up to 20 Pokemon players at once. Realistically, 6 or 7 players should be enough to get the job done. Regardless, it's important to bring proper Pokemon to win raid battles. Conkeldurr is one of the best Pokemon to include for raid battles in Pokemon Go.

Conkeldurr best moveset