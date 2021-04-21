Pokemon Go: How To Get Grimer? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

For the past 5 years, Pokemon Go has been ruling the augmented reality-based gaming category. In fact, it has become popular thanks to the constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Grimer, how to get Grimer in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Grimer

Grimer is a Poison type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Psychic and Ground moves. The best moveset for Grimer is Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 1374. Grimer eventually evolves into Muk. The Pokedex description of Grimer suggests that the sludgy and rubbery body of Grimer can be forced through any opening, however small it may be. This Pokémon enters sewer pipes to drink filthy wastewater. In the upcoming section, we will have a close look at how to get Grimer in Pokemon Go.

How to get Grimer in Pokemon Go?

You should note one thing with catching Grimer in Pokemon Go is that you need to participate in the spotlight hour for Grimer starting from 20th April 2021 6 pm to 7 pm local time. After this event gets over, you will be able to encounter this Pokemon in the wild and you can catch it easily as well using the same old methods. During the Grimer Spotlight hour, the spawn rate of Grimer will increase significantly, making it easier to grind for candy and encounter it. Not only that, but you will receive double the amount of Catch Candy for all Pokemon. Adding a Pinap Berry will make each capture bring the total to 12 Candy per capture. This is great for you if you want to have a competitively viable Grimer in your team.

If you are just getting started in Pokemon Go, then make sure to play on April 20th from 6 pm to 7 pm local time in order to participate in the Grimer Spotlight Hour. Since its spawn rate will already be increased, the next thing to do would be to use both a Lure Module or an Incense. These items will increase the number of Pokemon that are spawning even more. If you participate in the Grimer Spotlight hour, you’ll be able to catch both the Grimer and the Shiny Grimer. If you get a chance to catch Grimer after the spotlight hour in the wild, then as we’ve mentioned earlier, you can use the old method of first feeding Grimer a golden raspberry and then throwing a curveball throw using powerful Pokeballs. Make sure to hit it with the curveball throw. This way, you will be able to catch Grimer even after the event and add it into your Pokemon collection.

Pokemon Go update

