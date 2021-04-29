Pokemon Go: How To Get Swablu? A Detailed, Step By Step Guide

Pokemon Go has brought significant changes to the augmented reality based gaming category. The constant updates from Niantic with regards to new events, field research tasks, Pokemon, and various raids have made this game interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the basic details of Swablu, how to get Swablu in Pokemon Go and more.

The basic details of Swablu

Swablu is a Normal and Flying-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric moves. The best moveset for Swablu is Peck & Aerial Ace when attacking Pokémon in Gyms. This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles. It has a Max CP of 824. Swablu evolves into Altaria. The Pokedex description of Swablu states that Swablu has a light and fluffy wings that are like cottony clouds. This Pokémon is not frightened of people. It lands on the heads of people and sits there like a cotton-fluff hat. In the upcoming section, we will have a closer look at how to get Swablu in Pokemon Go.

How to get Swablu in Pokemon Go?

Swablu is one of the Pokemon that constantly changes its appearance from blue to yellow on a regular basis. Swablu is very rare in Pokemon Go. so it is pretty difficult to catch Swablu. Having said that, the only place you can find Swablu is in the wild. When you encounter a Swablu, all you have to do is to use the old, but effective method. First, feed it with a golden razzberry and then throw a curveball throw using a powerful Pokeball. Make sure to keep some ultraballs with you in case if you need them. Try to hit Swablu with you’re curveball throw. This way, you will be able to easily catch Swablu and add it to your Pokemon collection.

The biological details of Swablu

Swablu is an avian Pokémon with a round, blue body. Since it has no discernible neck, its body appears to be all head. There are two long feathers on top of its head, and it has a short, rounded white beak and beady, black eyes. Its wings are fluffy and white, resembling cotton or clouds and are made of air. The wings have a light and fluffy feel. It has tiny, white feet and two pointed tail feathers.

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic