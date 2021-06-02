Pokemon Go June Limited Research: What Are The Rewards For This Limited Time Event?

Limited Research is a new short mission that focuses on Galarian Ponyta and includes encounters with the perhaps shiny Pokémon as well as other benefits. What are the limited research tasks and rewards? Continue reading the article to find out about this new limited research and the season of discovery's starter event.

Pokemon Go June Limited Research

In stage one you will get 10 Pokeballs if you transfer 5 Pokemon, 1000 XP if you catch 5 Pokemon, 1,000 stardust if you are able to make 5 nice throws, and 1,000 stardust + 1,000 XP for a Galarian Ponyta encounter. For stage two, the requirements are the same but you will get 15 Pokeballs, 1,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and an Incense + 1,500 XP respectively.

Along with this, the Season of Discovery has started but with a slow event. This is because the main attraction of this starter event is Slowpoke. So when does this even start and end? Mentioned below are all the details:

Date + Time Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Features Galarian Slowpoke will make its Pokémon Go debut, and when it's your buddy, you may evolve it into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokémon. Galarian Slowking will also make a debut in Pokémon GO, though at a slower pace. In Mega Raids, Mega Slowbro will make his Pokémon GO debut! Keep an eye out for Slowbro Mega Energy-rewarding Field Research assignments that are only available during the event. Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Slowbro or Vigoroth! Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr will be appearing in one-star raids. Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak will be appearing in three-star raids. Collect event-exclusive Field Research that’ll challenge you to complete difficult tasks for some very slow rewards. During the event, complete a Slowpoke-themed Collection Challenge to get the special Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP, as well as other Slowpoke-inspired avatar goods from the shop. To gather new Slowpoke-themed Gift stickers to gift to your pals, spin PokéStops and unlock Gifts. Pick up a complimentary event-only package in the shop, which will contain 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King's Rock.



IMAGE: Nintendo