Pokemon Go Kangaskhan: How To Catch The Pokémon? Best Moveset And Evolved Forms

Kangaskhan is one of the rarer Pokemons who comes from the Kanto region. The Kanto region was added to Pokemon Go with the Kanto event. Kangaskhan was added as one of the challenges from the Kanto event. Read to know how to catch Pokemon Go Kangaskhan.

Pokemon Go Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan is a rare Pokemon that cannot be caught by players just walking around town. Kangaskhan is part of a special event of raid collection of Pokemon Go tour. Kangaskhan is one of the eight rare Pokemon that can be caught during the raid. Take note, Kangaskhan is only available after the competition of the raid challenge. You can get Kangaskhan during three-star raids where you'll have to battle Kangaskhan. However, the chance of Kangaskhan popping out in these raids is quite slim. However, if you do end up fighting a Kangaskhan, make sure you catch him as your chances of finding one again are quite rare.

The base combat power of Kangaskhan in raid battles starts at about 15,000 and goes up from there. It'll be difficult for players to defeat him solo, so it's advisable that players team up with their friends to take down this Pokemon in boss raids. The best Pokemon you can use to fight Kangaskhan are fighting type pokemon such Macham, who can deal a ton of damage in a short amount of time. Of course, players are advised to use the Premiere Blue Pokeballs to catch this Pokemon once defeated. Players can also add a few berries to make capturing him easier.

Kangaskhan Best Moveset

Low Kick

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Outrage

Crunch

Power-Up Punch

Brick Break Elite

Stomp Elite TM

Frustration Shadow

Return Purified

Kangaskhan Evolution

Kangaskhan is a normal type Pokemon, meaning the Pokemon does not have any evolutions and it's original form remains its main form. Kangaskhan was first introduced in the Pokemon game Generation I. However, Kangaskhan can mega evolve into Mega Kangaskhan using the Kangaskhanite, but it should be noted that this isn't a natural evolution of the Pokemon and requires outside interference. This evolution is not available in the game. However, players can find the shiny blue silver version of Kangaskhan if they're incredibly lucky. Stay tuned for more Pokemon Go and gaming updates.