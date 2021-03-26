Pokemon Go Kings Rock: Learn More About Kings Rock And Other Evolution Items Here

Pokemon Go is a handheld game that has risen to popularity over the years. Pokemon Go constantly provides new updates with content for the players to be occupied with. This new content involves, new pokemon to collect, new events to complete, new rewards to collect, and more. One of the latest things that Pokemon Go players are talking about is the Kings Rock. Numerous players wish to learn more about Pokemon Go Kings Rock.

Pokemon Go Kings Rock

Kings Rock is a stone that helps in evolving certain Pokemon in the game. This stone acts just like the Sinnoh stone, Dragon Scale or Sun Stone and helps in evolving certain Pokemon. The players can use the Kings Rock to evolve two Pokemon in Pokemon Go, Poliwhirl to Politoed, and Slowpoke to Slowking. The players just need to give these Pokemon the King Rock and some candy and the Pokemon will evolve into their Royal forms. Check out all the Pokemon Go evolution items list acquired from imore.com below:

Sun Stone: Evolves Gloom into Bellossom, and Sunkern into Sunflora.

King's Rock: Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed, and Slowpoke into Slowking.

Metal Coat: Evolves Onix into Steelix, and Scyther into Scizor.

Dragon Scale: Evolves Seadra into Kingdra.

UpGrade: Evolves Porygon into Porygon 2.

Sinnoh Stone: Evolves Sneasel into Weavile, Electabuzz into Electivire, Roselia into Roserade, Rhydon into Rhyperior, Murkrow into Honchkrow, Porygon2 into Porygon-Z, Togetic into Togekiss, Magmar into Magmortar, Misdreavus into Mismagius, Gligar into Gliscor, Dusclops into Dusknoir, Swinub into Mamoswine, Aipom into Ambipom, Yanma into Yanmega, Tangela into Tangrowth, Lickitung into Lickilicky, Kirlia (male only) into Gallade, and Snorunt (female only) evolves into Froslass.

Unova Stone: Evolves Pansage into Simisage, Pansear into Simisear, Panpour into Simipour, Lampent into Chandelure, Minccino into Cinccino, Munna into Mucharna, and Eelektrik into Eelektross.

Glacial Lure Module: Evolves Eevee into Glaceon.

Mossy Lure Module: Evolves Eevee into Leafeon.

Magnetic Lure Module: Evolves Nosepass into Probopass, and Magneton into Magnezone.

Pokemon Go PvP

Pokemon Go Battles are the Trainer PvP Battles in Pokemon Go. This was the only addition the game was missing. Every player longs for an online version of their favourite game so that they can share the experience with their friends and family, by adding PvP Trainer Battles Pokemon Go hopes to accomplish that. There are 3 leagues that players can participate in, two of them have combat power limits and one doesn’t, check the Pokemon Go Battle Leagues below:

Great League: 1,500 CP limit per Pokemon

Ultra League: 2,500 CP limit per Pokemon

Master League: No CP limit per Pokemon

Promo Image Source: PokemonGoApp Twitter