Pokemon Go: Learn Arceus Best Moveset, Weaknesses, And Its Evolution In This Guide

Pokemon go has become an integral part of the augmented reality based gaming sector. Thanks to the continuous update from Niantic with regards to new events, Pokemon, field research tasks, and raids, players are keep coming back for more. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the complete stat details of Arceus in Pokemon Go, Arceus best moveset, weaknesses, its evolution and more.

The complete stat details of Arceus in Pokemon Go

In this section, we will give you all the stat details you need to know about Arceus in Pokemon Go. Read it carefully and note them down. Because these stats will give you a clear idea of whether it’s worth putting all your efforts into getting this Pokemon and adding it into your Pokemon Go collection. Arceus is a Normal type Pokémon. It has a Max CP of 3989. The Poke description of Arceus states that it is told in mythology that this Pokémon was born before the universe even existed. In the next sections, we will look at the base stats, max CP, and the biological details of Arceus in Pokemon Go.

Base stats

Attack, 238.

Defense, 238.

Stamina, 237.

Max CP

Level 15, Research encounters. 1,710.

Level 20, Max hatched/raids. 2279.

Level 30, Max wild. 3420.

Level 40, 3989.

The biological details of Arceus in Pokemon Go

Arceus is a white equine Pokémon resembling a qilin or centaur with a gray, vertically-striated underside. The striated pattern has similar recurrences on the underside of its mane, tail, and face. Its four pointed feet are tipped with gold hooves. Its long mane juts away from its head, and its face is gray, with green eyes and red pupils, and a green circular pattern below its eyes. Arceus also has a streak of gold coloration on its head, and ears that point upward. Its neck is fairly long, with two pairs of extrusions to the sides, and a flap-like feature on the neck's underside, and that is colored white. Arceus also has a golden cross-like wheel attached to its body by its round abdomen, which changes color along with its eyes and hooves based on its current type. The wheel also has four jewels attached to it. The pattern of striated gray of Arceus's underbelly resumes past Arceus's waist. Its limbs have gray undersides and extrusions at the top of the legs. Arceus's tail is fairly like its mane in terms of shape and color. According to legend, it shaped the Pokémon universe using its 1000 arms. Arceus is thought to have created the Sinnoh region and possibly the entire Pokémon world, the lake guardians Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit; and the creation trio Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. Because of this, Arceus is thought to be one of the most long-lived of all Pokémon species. It has the power to recreate the creation trio as well, presumably to guard the dimensions when a player has caught one of them. Arceus is shown to care for and safeguard the planet in ancient times and protected it from cataclysms such as meteors, and it would show gratitude and compassion in return to those who treated it with equal kindness. Arceus does not suffer fools gladly, and it will attack in a violent rampage if betrayed or deceived. It also holds long grudges if betrayed by those it considered friends.

Arceus best moveset

The best moveset for Arceus is Shadow Claw and Hyper Beam when attacking Pokémon in Gyms.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

This move combination has the highest total DPS and is also the best moveset for PVP battles.

Arceus weakness

The weakness of Arceus is Fighting moves.

Arceus evolution

Image source: Official Twitter of Niantic