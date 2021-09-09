Pokemon Go Lugia Guide: How To Catch, Best Counters, And Everything You Need To Know

Lugia is a psychic and flying-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation 2 and is also called Diving Pokemon. The Pokemon has a height of 17' 01" and weighs 476.2 pounds. Since the Pokemon has immense power in its wings, its lives deep under the sea. However, the Pokemon is weak to five other Pokemon-types: Ghost, Dark, Electric, Ice, and Rock. The Pokemon does not have an evolutionary form.

A lot of trainers are wondering about how to catch Lugia in Pokemon Go and what beats Lugia in Pokemon Go. Since it is a powerful Pokemon, trainers might need to deploy their best team along with the best move sets. Keep reading to know more about the legendary Pokemon.

How to catch Lugia in Pokemon Go?

Like other Legendary Pokemons in Pokemon Go, Lugia is available to battle and catch in five-star raids or legendary raids. In order to defeat the powerful Pokemon, trainers must bring their strongest team, consisting of Pokemons that Lugia is weak against. The trainer might need the help of their team members as well. Additionally, the use of Golden Razz Berries will increase the chance of landing the Pokeballs at the right spot. For those who are unaware, Raids are time-bound encounters that allow players to team up and defeat powerful Pokemons at gyms. Each raid has its own specific Pokemon to fight. Trainers can track several raids using their radar.

What beats Lugia in Pokemon Go?

The players need to defeat this Pokemon who has been brought back to the game for a five-star raid battle. Pokemons like Dark, Ice, and Rock have the most effect on Lugia. There is one other popular Lugia weakness that includes using electric and ghost-type attacks. Apart from these, we have listed down some effective attacks to use while fighting Lugia.

Zekrom – Charge beam, Wild Charge

Raikou – Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Darkrai – Snarl, Shadow Ball

Gengar – Lick (Hex), Shadow Ball

Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche

Glaceon – Frost Breath, Avalanche

Lugia counters in Pokemon Go

Lugia can be countered by Gengar, Tyranitar, Zapdos, Raikou, Mamoswine, Electivire, Weavile, Giratina, Darkrai, Rampardos, Chandelure, Galarian Darmanitan, Zekrom and Thundurus. While facing Lugia, it might be beneficial to start the battle with a strong Pokemon like Tyranitar and then deploy an electric type to finish off the battle.