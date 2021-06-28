Pokemon Go Mienshao; Best Moveset, Weakness, Counters And How To Evolve

Pokemon Go is among the most popular mobile games in the world. The reason behind its success is its very concept in its gameplay as it requires players to get out of their houses and walk around in their locality in different landscapes to catch a variety of Pokemons. Players can visit different exotic locations like hills, forests, factors, etc to catch a specific type of powerful Pokemon that are only found at specific places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get people active, unlike other games where people can just stay inside their houses to play. A rare and powerful Pokemon that has recently been introduced into the game is Mienshao, the evolved form of Mienfoo. Read on to know Mienshao best moveset, weakness, and evolution.

Mienshao Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Mienshao is a fighting-type Pokemon with a max CP of 3064. The Pokemon is originally found in the Onova region. Mienshao's other stats include - 258 attack, 127 defence, 163 stamina. Mienshao is a powerful pokemon for battles. Mienshao's best moveset is Low Lick and Grass Knot.



Mienshao Weakness

As Mienshao is a fighting-type Pokemon, it has very few weaknesses. A few of the counters to Mienshao in Pokemon Go are Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokemon. Mienshao is powerful against Bug, Dark, and Rock-type Pokemon.

Mienshao Evolution

Mienshao is the evolved form of the Pokemon called Mienfoo. There are only two ways to get Miensho in Pokemon Go. First, you can evolve Mienshao from Mienfoo. Second, you can get Mienshao in the Pokemon Go Battle League after reaching Level 5.

Pokemon Go Update

The latest Pokemon go update dropped yesterday on June 24, 2021. The update announced the Pokemon Go Raid Day. Players will have a unique chance to catch Legendary Pokemon like Palkia on Pokemon Go Raid Day. Read on below to see the patch notes for this special event.

Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Legendary Pokémon will be appearing globally in five-star raids! Each Pokémon will be appearing during one of four themed hours that will be on a rotation throughout the event.

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids.

During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in five-star raids in the regions they normally appear in!

During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

Mythical Pokémon will not be appearing in five-star raids.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO