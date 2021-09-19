Pokemon Go Oshawott Community Day: Date, Time, Research and Shiny Pokemon details

Pokemon Go Community Day is back with Oshawott, and the event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. on September 19, 2021. For six hours, players around the world will see more of the water-type Pokemon, along with other perks. Players can learn a previously unavailable move for the Pokemon or its evolution, as well as earn other community day bonuses. During the event, players will get a 3x catch XP, a three-hour increase and three-hour-long lures.

Oshawott Community day time

As mentioned earlier, the Oshawott community day event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. on September 19, 2021, and is currently live. During this time, players will experience an increased spawning rate of the water-type Pokemon. Like with other community days, players will experience an increased Shiny Oshawott spawning rate as well. The increased shiny Pokemon appearance rate on Oshawott community day is approximately 1 in 25.

During the Oshawott Community Day, the Oshawott evolution will learn Hydro Cannon, a powerful move. As mentioned earlier, the experience points earned by catching Oshawott during Community Day is tripled. Additionally, players can use a Lucky Egg to boost experience points. The incense used during the event will last for three hours, increasing the chances of spotting the Pokemon further.

Oshawott evolution guide

Oshawott has three evolution stages in Pokemon Go. The first one is Oshawott itself. The second evolutionary form is Dewott and a player requires 25 candies to evolve Oshawott into Dewott. The third evolutionary form is called Samurott and it requires 100 candies for a player to evolve Dewott into Samurott. All the three Pokemons are vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type Pokemons have Water-type primary attacks and defence.

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was launched back in July 2016, soon after which it became a global phenomenon. Owing to the popularity of Japanese anime, the mobile game surpassed over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store within 19 days from launch. In 2020, the developers of the game Niantic released a few features which helped fans to enjoy the game in the pandemic and the game generated over $1 billion as revenue.

Image: pokemongolive.com