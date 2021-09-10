Pokemon Go Promo Codes For September 2021: Here's How To Redeem New Set Of Codes

Pokemon Go has been one of the most successful Mobile games released by Niantic. The makers have just released a new set of pokemon Go codes to use in the game. These codes and be used to redeem exclusive rewards. As the release of Pokemon Go Promo Codes is scheduled for September 2021, the gaming community has been trying to find these codes on the internet. To help out these players, here is a list of pokemon go codes that can be used to avail PokeBalls, avatar skins and more in the Augmented reality game mode. Read more about Pokemon Go Promo Codes for September 2021.

Pokemon Go Promo Codes for September 2021

Use “KUAXZBJUTP3B7” and get a Galaxy A Series Outfit

Use “LRQEV2VZ59UDA” and get two Verizon Jackets and a Verizon Mask.

Use “GXSD5CJ556NHG” and get North Face x Gucci Avatar Items

Use “DJTLEKBK2G5EK” and get 20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece

Use “TRFJVYZVVV8R4” and get 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive and a Lucky Egg

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon go makers are also known for joining hands with popular brands like Samsung, Verizon, Starbucks and Sprint. Collaboration with these giants leads to offer limited-time rewards that are given to players. The latest pokemon go redeem codes released today include a Samsung Galaxy outfit for players. Previous collaborations have given the players rewards like 65 PokeBalls (through Poke balls promo codes), 2 Incense and a free premium battle raid pass for the players. Suing these codes might not be an easy task tho. This is mostly because of not being able to find the windows to redeem the code. So here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help the players to learn more about redeeming these Pokemon Go Promo Codes.

How to redeem codes in Pokemon Go?