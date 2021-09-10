Last Updated:

Pokemon Go Promo Codes For September 2021: Here's How To Redeem New Set Of Codes

Pokemon Go Promo Codes have now been released for September 2021 and the gamers are trying to find these codes. So here is a list of all redeem codes to use.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Pokemon Go

Image: Unsplash


Pokemon Go has been one of the most successful Mobile games released by Niantic. The makers have just released a new set of pokemon Go codes to use in the game. These codes and be used to redeem exclusive rewards. As the release of Pokemon Go Promo Codes is scheduled for September 2021, the gaming community has been trying to find these codes on the internet. To help out these players, here is a list of pokemon go codes that can be used to avail PokeBalls, avatar skins and more in the Augmented reality game mode. Read more about Pokemon Go Promo Codes for September 2021.

Pokemon Go Promo Codes for September 2021

  • Use “KUAXZBJUTP3B7” and get a Galaxy A Series Outfit
  • Use “LRQEV2VZ59UDA” and get two Verizon Jackets and a Verizon Mask.
  • Use “GXSD5CJ556NHG” and get  North Face x Gucci Avatar Items
  • Use “DJTLEKBK2G5EK” and get  20 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 10 Stickers, a Star Piece
  • Use “TRFJVYZVVV8R4” and get 30 Ultra Balls, 10 Max Revive and a Lucky Egg

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon go makers are also known for joining hands with popular brands like Samsung, Verizon, Starbucks and Sprint. Collaboration with these giants leads to offer limited-time rewards that are given to players. The latest pokemon go redeem codes released today include a Samsung Galaxy outfit for players. Previous collaborations have given the players rewards like 65 PokeBalls (through Poke balls promo codes), 2 Incense and a free premium battle raid pass for the players. Suing these codes might not be an easy task tho. This is mostly because of not being able to find the windows to redeem the code. So here is a complete step-by-step guide that can help the players to learn more about redeeming these Pokemon Go Promo Codes. 

How to redeem codes in Pokemon Go?

  • First, the players need to open Pokemon Go on their phones.
  • Then they need to click on the 'Pokeball' icon at the bottom of the display 
  • Tey and locate the 'Shop' menu and scroll to the bottom of it.
  • After reaching the bottom of the page, try and look for an option called 'Promos.' 
  • Click on it and enter the code in the small section of the menu.
  • Then click on 'Redeem'.
  • All the promo rewards will be reflected in your account only after the promo is successfully redeemed. 
  • Players also have an option to log in to the official website of Pokemon Go to redeem these codes.
READ | 'Rainbow Pikachu' spotted in Pokemon Go real or a glitch? Everything we know so far
READ | Hoopa Confined Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Hoopa confined & Hoopa unbound
READ | How to catch Shiny Spoink in Pokemon Go? Check Spoink battle guide and tips
READ | Pokemon Go Lugia guide: How to catch, best counters, and everything you need to know
READ | Psychic Spectacular Pokemon Go: Event guide, new pokemons, field research & more
Tags: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Promo Codes, Pokemon Go Promo Codes for September 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND