Pokemon Go Scrafty Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness And Stats Of This Dark Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go players have been asking about Scrafty moveset recently. So we have listed some information about the Dark-type Pokemon right here.

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons from different generations to their game but because of a huge variety of Pokemons available, the players are getting confused about some of these Pokemons and are asking questions related to Pokemon Go Scrafty best moveset and weakness. To help these players, here is all the information needed to know more about Pokemon Go Scrafty.

Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Scrafty is a popular  Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon that is available in the game. This Pokemon is originally found in the Unova region but in Pokemon Go, it is spawned randomly. Pokemon Go Scrafty evolution does not exist as it is already the evolved form of Scraggy in the game. To help the player, here are all the important stats of this Pokemon that can help the players know more about it. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Scrafty that has been taken from Youtube. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Scrafty Base Stats 

  • Max CP: 2581 
  • Attack: 163 
  • Defense: 222
  • Stamina: 163 
  • Generation: Generation 5
  • Category: Non-Legendary
  • Base Flee Rate: 7%
  • Buddy Distance: 3 km
  • Pokédex Height: 1.1 m
  • Pokédex Weight: 30.0 kg
  • Bonus candy on capture: 2
  • Bonus Stardust on capture: 200
  • Can be put in a gym: Yes
  • Can be transferred: Yes
  • Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000
  • Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Pokemon Go Scrafty Weakness

  • 256.0% Damage - Fairy type
  • 160.0% Damage - Fighting type
  • 160.0% Damage - Flying type

Pokemon Go ScraftyResistance

  • 39.1% Damage - Dark type
  • 62.5% Damage - Ghost type
  • 62.5% Damage - Psychic type
  • 62.5% Damage - Rock type

Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset 

  • Counter + Foul Play
  • Snarl + Foul Play
  • Counter + Power-Up Punch
  • Snarl + Power-Up Punch
  • Counter + Acid Spray
  • Snarl + Acid Spray

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemons from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this, their gible community day is also coming up. This event will start on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. 

