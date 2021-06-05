Pokemon Go Scrafty Guide: Best Moveset, Weakness And Stats Of This Dark Type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have managed to add a number of different Pokemons from different generations to their game but because of a huge variety of Pokemons available, the players are getting confused about some of these Pokemons and are asking questions related to Pokemon Go Scrafty best moveset and weakness. To help these players, here is all the information needed to know more about Pokemon Go Scrafty.

Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Scrafty is a popular Dark and Fighting-type Pokemon that is available in the game. This Pokemon is originally found in the Unova region but in Pokemon Go, it is spawned randomly. Pokemon Go Scrafty evolution does not exist as it is already the evolved form of Scraggy in the game. To help the player, here are all the important stats of this Pokemon that can help the players know more about it. Apart from this, here is also a video about Pokemon Go Scrafty that has been taken from Youtube. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset

Pokemon Go Scrafty Base Stats

Max CP: 2581

Attack: 163

Defense: 222

Stamina: 163

Generation: Generation 5

Category: Non-Legendary

Base Flee Rate: 7%

Buddy Distance: 3 km

Pokédex Height: 1.1 m

Pokédex Weight: 30.0 kg

Bonus candy on capture: 2

Bonus Stardust on capture: 200

Can be put in a gym: Yes

Can be transferred: Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move: 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move: 50

Pokemon Go Scrafty Weakness

256.0% Damage - Fairy type

160.0% Damage - Fighting type

160.0% Damage - Flying type

Pokemon Go ScraftyResistance

39.1% Damage - Dark type

62.5% Damage - Ghost type

62.5% Damage - Psychic type

62.5% Damage - Rock type

Pokemon Go Scrafty Best Moveset

Counter + Foul Play

Snarl + Foul Play

Counter + Power-Up Punch

Snarl + Power-Up Punch

Counter + Acid Spray

Snarl + Acid Spray

Pokemon go makers have constantly been releasing a lot of new content for their players to enjoy. The new Pokemon Go update is going to bring in the Luminous Legends X event that is going to bring in a number of Pokemons from the Kalos region right here. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy are some Pokemons that the players can get in the game because of the Luminous Legends X event. Apart from this, their gible community day is also coming up. This event will start on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER