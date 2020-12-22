Pokemon Go Shiny Wobbuffet: Here's How To Get This Psychic-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about 'How to get shiny Wobbuffet' and others in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go shiny Wobbuffet. Read more to know about Pokemon Go shiny Wobbuffet.

How to get Shiny Wobbuffet in Pokemon Go?

The makers have officially announced their Holiday 2020 event through their official blog. They have included a number of shiny Pokemon in the game and the players are certainly curious about them. Currently, the players are asking about Pokemon GO shiny Wobbuffet. The shiny Wobbuffet can only be found in the wild that spawns randomly. Searching for the Pokemon throughout the map is certainly the best way to find it.

To give an idea, gamers have confirmed that a shiny Pokemon will appear in roughly 450 encounters in the wild. The players should rush as this event will only last till December 21st at 8 PM local time. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the current raids in Pokemon Go. We have also listed the Wobbuffet best moveset and Wobbuffet weakness list right here.

Wobbuffet best moveset

Offense

Counter: 13.3 DPS

Return Purified: 50 DPS

Defense

Charm: 13.3 DPS

Mirror Coat: 27.7 DPS

Shiny Wobbuffet is a Psych-type Pokemon and they are vulnerable to Bug, Dark and Ghost moves. So all the dark and bug type Pokemon are a threat for him. Here are some powerful dark and bug type Pokemon.

Gengar Darkrai Chandelure Yveltal Deoxys (Attack)

The makers of Pokemon Go have added a new task called AR Mapping. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game items.

