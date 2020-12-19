Pokemon Go Shiny Jynx: Complete Guide To Find Popular Pokemons

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about shiny Jynx and others in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go shiny Jynx. Read more to know about Pokemon Go shiny Jynx.

Pokemon Go shiny Jynx

The makers have officially announced their Holiday 2020 event through their official blog. They have included a number of shiny Pokemon in the game and the players are certainly curious about them. Currently, the players are asking about Pokemon GO shiny Jynx. The players can find Pokemon Go shiny Jynx by hatching and evolving a Shiny Smoochum.

The shiny Jynx can also be found in the wild that spawns randomly. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the current raids in Pokemon Go. To help them out, we have listed all the changes that have been made with the latest Pokemon Go Update.

New Pokemon Go update patch notes

Pokémon in holiday costumes: Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo wearing new holiday-themed costumes will appear in Pokémon GO!

Pokémon appearing in the wild: Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, such as Spheal, Snover, and more! Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

Pokémon hatching from Eggs: Seel, Swinub, Smoochum, Snorunt, Snover, and Vanillite will be hatching from 5 km Eggs!

Pokémon appearing in Raid Battles: Alolan Sandshrew, Dewgong, Jynx, Sneasel, Swinub, Walrein, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal will be appearing in raids! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Jynx! Don’t forget—Mega Abomasnow will be appearing in Mega Raids and will be even more powerful throughout the event.

Event-exclusive Field Research: Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Vanillite and Cryogonal!

Winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop: To help you dress up for the holiday season, you can look forward to the Greedent Sweater, Whimsicott Earmuffs, Winter Boots, and Winter Coat avatar items!

Get holiday-themed stickers from PokéStops, Gifts, and the shop! You can find stickers featuring Alolan Vulpix, Croagunk, Whimsicott, and more during the event. You won’t be able to get these stickers after the event is over, so get them while you can!

Event-exclusive boxes will be available in the shop during the event! Check out the in-game shop for more details!

Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewards: Complete AR Mapping tasks to earn Abomasnow Mega Energy and encounter Snorunt.

