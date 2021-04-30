Pokemon Go Steelix: Know How To Get Steelix In Pokemon Go Here

Pokemon Go has truly simulated the world of Pokemon into reality. Players are always engrossed in the game trying to find and catch new Pokemon for their collection. There are many other activities players can take part in the game which include, research tasks, hatching eggs, quests, events, and much more. The game has created a need for the players to learn about new pokemon, their characteristics, and how to catch them in the game. All this information helps the players excel in Pokemon Go. The question, ‘How to get Steelix in Pokemon Go?’, has many players puzzled.

How to get Steelix in Pokemon Go?

The best approach to catch a Steelix in Pokemon Go is attempting to discover it during its spotlight hour. The utilization of lure at a pokestop and incense while strolling around will likewise expand the odds for the player to get a Pokemon Go Steelix for their assortment. Players should likewise load up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to build their odds of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can also be a good way for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the general ways of catching any Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Steelix Stats

Steelix is part of the 2nd Generation of Pokemon and is commonly found in the Jhoto region. Many players would remember Brock’s Onix evolve into Steelix in the iconic Anime Series. Steelix evolution doesn’t exist, it evolves from Onix by feeding it 50 Candy and a Metal Coat in Pokemon Go. Check out Steelix’s Pokedex description below:

Steelix lives even further underground than Onix. This Pokémon is known to dig toward the earth's core. There are records of this Pokémon reaching a depth of over six-tenths of a mile underground.

Players can also attempt to catch Shiny Steelix in Pokemon Go, but keep in mind Shiny encounters of any Pokemon are a rare occurrence. From its appearance and sheer strength, this Pokemon is a must-have for any player in the game. This Pokemon will help solidify the player’s battling arsenal and provide them with the edge they need. To get the best out of this Pokemon, the players should learn Steelix best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out Pokemon Go Steelix Stats below:

Pokémon GO Steelix is a Steel and Ground-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2729, 148 attack, 272 defense, and 181 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Johto region (Gen 2). Steelix weakness is Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. Steelix is boosted by Snow and Sunny weather. Steelix best moveset is Iron Tail and Heavy Slam (10.54 DPS).

Pokemon Go is free to download and players can get it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for their smartphones.

Promo Image Source: pokemongohub.net Website