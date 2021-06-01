Pokemon Go Sylveon: Here's Sylveon's Best Moveset, Weakness, And More

Pokemon Go has become one of the most popular handheld games out there today. They have managed to achieve this by constantly developing the game to make it better for its users. Pokemon Go Update has added lots of new content to the games such as Pokemon from new regions, new quests, and challenges players can participate in and new rewards that players can earn. One of the Pokemon that players have been curious about is Pokemon Go Sylveon.

Pokemon Go Sylveon

Sylveon is part of the 6th generation of Pokemon and is known to be found in the Kalos region. Sylveon evolution doesn’t exist, it is the fairy-type evolution for Eevee. There are two ways of evolving Eevee into Sylveon, the first one is renaming it Kira and the second one is to walk with it as a buddy until the player receives 70 hearts. Sylveon has beautiful white, blue and pink accents and has ribbon-like feelers. Check out the Pokedex description for Sylveon below:

Its ribbonlike feelers give off an aura that weakens hostility in its prey, causing them to let down their guard. Then it attacks.

Sylveon doesn’t look like the strongest type of Pokemon, but it certainly knows how to hold its ground. Even though it weakens the enemy’s will to attack, Sylveon has got some of its own attacks that can cause huge chaos. The players should certainly try and add this Pokemon to their collection, they can also add it to their battling arsenal if they get well versed with some of its stats such as Sylveon best moveset, weakness, and more:

Pokémon GO Sylveon is a Fairy type Pokemon with a max CP of 3470, 203 attack, 205 defense and 216 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Kalos region (Gen 6). Sylveon weakness is Poison and Steel type moves. Sylveon is boosted by Cloudy weather. Sylveon best moveset is Charm and Dazzling Gleam (13.80 DPS).

IMAGE: POKEMONGOAPP TWITTER