Pokemon Go Very Slow Discovery Challenge: Know The Required Tasks For This Challenge

Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, and Galarian Slowbro will make their Pokémon Go debut from June 8 to 13. Completing the Collection Challenge will reward you with 3,000 bonus XP, 30 Ultra Balls, and an event-exclusive Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item. How to complete a very slow discovery challenge? Continue reading the article to find out.

Pokemon Go A Very Slow Discovery Challenge

Because both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke spawn in the wild or appear in raids during the event, catching one will be simple. You only need 50 Slowpoke Candies to develop a Slowpoke into a Slowbro. Slowking will require a King's Rock and 50 Candy, although you can get the item by completing portions of the A Very Slow Discovery event-exclusive research. So what are the Pokemon that the players need to catch for this event collection challenge? Below mentioned are the required Pokemon for this collection challenge:

Slowpoke - Can be found by roaming in the wild and also from a field research task known as 'Catch 8 Water-type Pokémon' or 'Catch 8 Psychic-type Pokémon'

Slowbro - Can be obtained by evolving a Slowpoke using 50 Slowpoke Candy

Slowking - Can be obtained by evolving a Slowpoke using 50 Slowpoke Candy and a King's Rock

Galarian Slowpoke - Can be obtained from either One-star raids or also from a field research task known as 'Win a raid in under 60 seconds' or 'Evolve 3 Slowpoke'

To collect enough Candy for both evolutions in this Collection Challenge, make sure you use Pinap Berries on every Slowpoke you catch. You can receive a King's Rock for free in the in-game store's free package, which contains 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and a King's Rock. Use an Incense to attract Pokémon rather than the other way around if you're having problems finding them in the wild.

List of Field Research Tasks for A Very Slow Discovery

Catch 8 Psychic-type Pokémon Slowpoke encounter as reward

Catch 8 Water-type Pokémon Slowpoke encounter as reward

Evolve a Pokémon 1 King Rock as reward

Evolve a Psychic-type Pokemon Slowpoke or Shellder encounter as reward

Evolve one Slowpoke 20 Mega Slowbro Energy as reward

Evolve 3 Slowpoke Galarian Slowpoke encounter as reward

Win a raid in under 60 seconds Slakoth encounter as reward

Give your buddy 3 treats Gulpin encounter as reward



IMAGE: Nintendo