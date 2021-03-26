Pokemon Go Wailord: Check Out Wailord Best Moveset, Stats, Weaknesses And More Here

Pokemon Go is a wildly popular handheld game and has been on the top of the charts since its release. The players get a life-like experience of going around catching all Pokemon and trying to become the Pokemon Master. The Pokemon Go application has also added a lot of updates which have provided the players with new missions, pokemon, and a lot more. Players want to know more about Pokemon Go Wailord.

Pokemon Go Wailord

Wailord is one of the third-generation Pokemon and is commonly found in the seas of the Hoenn region. Wailord is the largest Pokemon out of all the Pokemon that have been identified, it uses his massive mouth to consume unrealistic quantities of food. Wailord evolution doesn’t exist, it is the last stage of evolution for Wailmer, the Wailmer to Wailord evolution costs a whopping 400 Candy.

Wailord is an extremely strong Pokemon, partly because of its gigantic size and partly because of its strength in water. Any player would be lucky to catch a Wailord for their Pokemon Go collection. Wailord will be a fantastic addition to the player’s battling arsenal if they get well versed with Wailord best moveset, stats, and weaknesses. Check out the Pokemon Go Wailord stats below:

Pokémon GO Wailord is a Water-type Pokemon with a max CP of 2577, 175 attack, 87 defense, and 347 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Wailord is vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type moves. Wailord is boosted by Rain weather. Wailord best moveset is Water Gun and Surf (13.16 DPS).

Promo Image Source: Pokemongohub.net Website