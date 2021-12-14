PS5 Console Covers: Sony Announces Faceplates For PS5; Check Price, Colour Options & More

PlayStation 5 owners have been using third-party console covers for a long time. While other companies had been manufacturing faceplates for PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, PlayStation itself did not offer any product of that sort, until now. On December 13, 2021, PlayStation has revealed coloured accessories, including three new DualSense wireless controllers and new PS5 console covers to match the wireless controllers. Keep reading to know about the PS5 console cover price and PS5 console cover colours.

Last month, Sony patented its design for the new console covers. As mentioned earlier, the PS5 console cover launch date is December 13, 2021. Overall, the DualSense wireless controllers and Sony PS5 faceplates will come in five colours, including black, red, pink, blue and purple. All the faceplates will work with the latest PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles and can be put on by removing the white PS5 console cover.

New PS5 console cover colours

As mentioned in the official blog post, PlayStation 5 console covers come in the following colours: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. Similarly, the new DualSence wireless controllers come in three new colours: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. As far as the PS5 console over price is concerned, they will be available for $54.99 each. The PS5 DualSence wireless controllers in the new colours will be available at $74.99. Sony has also said that the launch dates for both the controllers and faceplates will vary by location, and those who are interested to buy either of the new devices will have to check with retailers.

How to buy PS5 console covers online?

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 console covers will be available in January 2022 at participating retailers in selected locations, including the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland and more. One can head over to the official PlayStation blog to get a hang of all the locations. Additionally, the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue PS5 console covers will come to these locations in the first half of 2022. Sony is also planning to launch the PS5 faceplates in other parts of the world during 2022.

Image: blog.playstation.com