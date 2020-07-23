PS5 Games Price Revealed By Ubisoft, Won't Charge Extra For The Nex-gen Console Games

The hype for the upcoming PS5 consoles has been off the charts ever since it was unveiled. But along with the hype, there have also been increased concerns about the pricing of the console and games based on it. There were rumours that many game developer companies will be charging extra for their PS5 games as it is the next generation of gaming consoles introduced by Sony. Now, Ubisoft has come forward and shared that they will be keeping the prices of their games for the next-gen console at the same as the previous consoles, i.e $60.

Ubisoft won't charge extra for PS5 games

As per reports, Ubisoft will continue to sell their games at the same price as they did for the previous consoles. Ubisoft recently held an earning's call where it revealed that the next-gen games releasing this fall will be $60 only. As of now, preorder for Watch Dogs Legion, which comes with a free upgrade for the next-gen Xbox Series X has been priced at $59.99. Sony has not launched the pre-order portal for any of its PS5 games or for the cross-platform releases.

Image courtesy - official PlayStation website

It is unsure whether Ubisoft ever plans to increase its prices. It is only sensible to keep the prices of their games static this fall season as most of the games have been designed for cross platforms like PS4-PS5 and Xbox One-Xbox Series X. It is expected that the games releasing during the holiday season will be strictly built to support the latest console generation like PS5 and Xbox Series X thus increasing the prices of the film significantly.

Earlier, it was reported that NBA 2K21 for the PS5 will come with a price tag of $70. Ubisoft will be launching Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for the PS5 this year-round. Both of these games will be will not cost more than their equivalent PS4 copies. Though the exact details about the PS5 games price remain under the wrap, it is expected that players will have to shell over $500 to get their hands on the next-gen gaming console PS5, making it an expensive package altogether.

