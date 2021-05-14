PUBG Mobile's exclusive Indian avatar to go live for pre-registration on May 18

South Korean video-game company Krafton on Friday, May 14 announced the date for pre-registration of its long-awaited BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a game exclusively made for the Indian market in wake of the government's ban on China's PUBG Mobile. According to a press release issued by Krafton, pre-registration for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will go live on May 18, providing fans with a chance to win specific rewards before the official launch of the game. To pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, users simply need to visit Google Play Store and click on the 'pre-register' button. The rewards will be available to claim on the launch day.

"Krafton, the premier South Korean video game developer, today announced the date for pre-registrations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Developed by Krafton, the long-awaited pre-registrations for the game will go live on 18th May. There will be specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register the game. These rewards would be specific to Indian players only.

Last year, Krafton had announced a merger with PUBG Corp, following which it was established that the company will seek to reintroduce the game in India, which was PUBG Mobile's largest market prior to the ban. India alone accounted for nearly 25% of PUBG Mobile's global downloads. The appetite for the game was still striving amongst the fans, which prompted Krafton to announce the reintroduction of PUBG Mobile in an all-new avatar.

When is the launch?

Krafton has even launched an exclusive website for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. The official release date for the game has not been announced yet. But a number of speculations suggest that the game is supposed to be released in June. It is not yet known whether the game will be available for download on iOS because Krafton has not said anything about pre-registration on Apple devices. PUBG Mobile was available for downloading both Android and iOS.

In 2019, following escalating tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the government of India imposed a ban on 100 Chinese apps across categories, including PUBG Mobile, accusing them of stealing the personal data of millions of Indians.

(Image Credit: BattleGrounds Mobile India/Twitter)

