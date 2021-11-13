Pubg New State: Does The Game Have Controller Support? Here's Everything You Need To Know

'Pubg New State' is the new edition in the popular multiplayer online video game franchise Pubg. In the game, players will be able to access the game's storyline which is based in the future and players will access advanced weapons and vehicles for their survival. The game is extremely popular among both Android and iOS users around the world. As the game comes as a successor to Pubg: Mobile, players can expect better gameplay, graphics, controls, mechanics and other new features.

Krafton has set the game in the year 2051 along with futuristic features and gameplay. Further, the developers might launch another horror game based on the Pubg universe in the coming times. Since a large number of video game enthusiasts enjoy their game every day, there is a high chance that some of them would want to play it with a controller. However, does Pubg New State have controller support? Here's everything we know so far.

Does Pubg New State have controller support?

Unfortunately, Pubg New State does not support external controllers. Unlike other popular titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Pubg New State does not come with native support for gaming controllers. It makes sense for the game to not support controllers as not every player is familiar with them. By default, all the players play with the help of inputs mapped on the touchscreen of their mobile device and it gives every player a fair chance to win against enemies.

Playing with a controller might provide some players with a better chance of winning than others. Hence, Krafton has confirmed in a showcase conducted last month that Pubg New State will not support any external controller or emulators. As everyone plays with their smartphones, players can win through their skills. On the other hand, playing through a controller will make the gameplay comparatively easy.

How to play Pubg New State with a controller?

While there are some third-party plugins that might enable support for a controller in Pubg New State, it is not recommended to go against the rules of the game to play from an external input device. Additionally, playing from a controller might result in a ban as well. That being said, those who are not able to set their hands on the game might consider tweaking the sensitivity settings and experimenting with the gyroscope.