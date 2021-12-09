PUBG New State Down Time: Maintenance Day, Date, Time & Other Details

Krafton's PUBG: New State servers have been shut down on Thursday, November 9, as it is undergoing a maintenance period, informed the gaming giant. Although the company has not clarified the time frame when the maintenance will commence and conclude, however, the gamers will be able to update the game for an enhanced experience. “You will not be able to access the game once the maintenance begins. The maintenance schedule may change depending on emergent issues", the company said in its statement released on Wednesday.

The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Dec. 09.

New updates will be waiting for you in this version!

Exact start time will be updated asap.



See link for more details: https://t.co/5qZ6lUe0Bc pic.twitter.com/khzehhM2si — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) December 8, 2021

Since its release in November, New State is undergoing its first major update and will offer a wide range of new features like new weapons, vehicles, and increased customization options.

New State update to enhance the gaming experience

Along with offering new features, Krafton will also be looking forward to fixing bugs and other enhancements to the game. As for the upcoming changes, users will get access to new weapons that include L85A3, L85A3 vertical foregrip bipod, new gun customization: M416 Long Barrel, new gun customization and SLR (C2) 5.56 barrel and more. In addition to this, gamers will also be able to avail two new vehicles- Electron and Mesta.

The update will reportedly be automatically available right after the maintenance process is over. For users of Android and iOS, search for updates of the game in your respective app stores. In case you face any issue while updating, try clearing the Cache data or try restarting your device and resume the download again if the problem persists.

Image: newstate.pubg.com