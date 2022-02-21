Pubg New State Mobile implements new Mileage Points system, will offer rewards to players

Pubg: New State has annoucned a new Mileage System in the game. Players will now be able to collect Mileage Points through some crates and once they acquire a certain amount of these points, they will be able to exchange it for special rewards. Different types of crates in the game will offer different Mileage points and players will be able to collect their rewards with the help of a mileage gauge bar.

On the official blog post, Pubg: New State mentions different ways in which players can earn the Mileage Points. Players can receive Mileage Points by opening certain creates that are obtained using NC, Chicken Medals or Crate Tickets. Each of the crates mentions above offer a different type of Mileage Point, and each type of point can be used to get a reward. As players can earn Mileage Points by opening crates, they can either be obtained from the store or via crate tickets from special events.

How to redeem the Mileage Points in Pubg New State Mobile?

To redeem, a player must collect enough Mileage Points of one specific type. Once the player has collected enough points, they can exchange them for a reward. Players will be informed about the points with the help of an icon that will show up in the mileage gauge bar. However, there are some limitations to the new Mileage Points system implemented in the game and players will have to take care of these points.

When a crate's sales period expires, the Mileage Points collected from the crate will also expire, leaving them unusable for players. Hence, players should keep the end of a crate's sales period and use the Mileage Points accordingly. The system has been implemented in New State Mobile on February 19, 2022. Krafton has been working on the new game for making it better since launch.

Today, Pubg: New State has also announced an optional iOS update for players using iPhones. The update will be available on the Apple App Store from February 22, 2022. However, the official release note for the update mentions that it is an optional update and players will be able to play the game if they choose not to download the update. The update contains optimization for iOS devices.