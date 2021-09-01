PUBG: New State Pre-registrations Open For Android And IOS Devices In India; Read To Know

After successfully launching 'PUBG: Battlegrounds Mobile India' in the country, developer Krafton is about to launch 'PUBG: New State' in India. The game is already up for pre-registering on Google Play Store and Apple App Store and both Android and iOS users can pre-register for the game. The game was announced earlier this year in February, but could not launch due to the ban on 'PUBG Mobile India' imposed in September 2020.

'PUBG: New State' will be based in 2051

'Pubg: New State' will be launched as a free game for both Android and iOS devices. However, an exact launch date has not been announced yet. Globally, the game has gathered over 32 million pre-registrations, which is a good number to start with, as it does not contain users from Vietnam, China and India. Additionally, those who pre-register on the game will be rewarded with a limited vehicle skin permanently.

Modern gadgets and features

'Pubg: New State' is set ahead in time, in the year 2051, and includes modern vehicles and weapons, and some other gadgets that enhance gameplay. The teaser trailer launched in February 2021 had some new gameplay and mechanics that differentiate the game from other similar titles of Player Unknown Battlegrounds. Players will get access to new rides, customizable guns, flying toys, and much more in the upcoming game.

For readers who might be wondering about how 'Pubg: New State' is coming to India when the original title was banned in the country, the answer is that the game was banned due to a connection with Chinese firm Tencent Games. Later on, Krafton took over the publishing and distribution rights of the game, and that is how Krafton was able to relaunch Pubg Mobile India as Battlegrounds Mobile India in July 2021.

How to pre-register for Pubg: New State on Android and iOS?