PUBG: New State Set To Release On November 11, To Be Available In More Than 200 Countries

PUBG is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the world. While the developers keep adding new features and hold events every now and then to engage with players, developer Krafton has announced the release date for the next title of the game. PUBG: New State will be released on 11 November. The was announcement was made by Krafton during a showcase event on October 22, 2021.

Pubg: New State was announced back in February 2021 and after 10 months of waiting, players will finally get to experience the new game next month. Since its announcement, the game has received more than 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS. As the release date was announced, Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a public statement that "PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market."

PUBG: New State technical tests will be conducted in these countries

In the coming days, Krafton will be running a technical test in more than 25 countries before releasing the game in over 200 countries. These include Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen. The technical tests will be conducted on 29 October and 30 October.

The PUBG: New State release date is set for November 11, 2021. Additionally, the game will be available in 17 different languages around the world. While the game will be released in India on its official release date, it will not be tested in the country before the launch. Fans expect the game to come with futuristic features as the storyline is set in 2051, including new weapons, vehicles, improved visual performance and advanced gameplay techniques.

As the game launches, it will have a new map called Troi and the standard franchise map Erangel. Developers have said that they will regularly update the game with new content and improved gameplay. The new car in the game will be called The Volta, the new two-wheeler, will be called Vulture and an invulnerable tram will also be featured.