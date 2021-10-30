PUBG: New State To Release In Nov; See Release Date, File Size, Minimum Requirements

During an event on Friday, October 29, 2021, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State release date will be November 11, 2021. The game will be launched in multiple countries around the world, including India. As reported earlier, the technical test was supposed to be conducted from October 29, 2021, at 04:00 PM to October 30, 2021, at 02:00 PM and several users who registered for the game got to test the game during the period.

PUBG: New State will be coming as a free game to Android and iOS devices on November 11, 2021. The final technical test of the game is yet to be completed and will be conducted in 28 countries including Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

PUBG: New State early access file size and minimum requirements

The technical test of the game allows developers to launch a final build that is stable and deliver optimal performance. During the technical test, Pubg: New State (Alpha Test) (Early Access) file was available on Google Play Store and the size was 1.26GB. In the game, players might need to download a few other maps and resources. According to the official website, the minimal requirements to play the game are 2GB of RAM, Android 6 or higher and a minimum of 2 to 3 GB of free storage. For Apple devices, iPhone 6s and higher will easily be able to run the new game without any issue. However, the iPhones need to be running on iOS 13.0 or higher.

PUBG: New State was announced back in February 2021 and after 10 months of waiting, players will finally get to experience the new game next month. Since its announcement, the game has received more than 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS. As the release date was announced, Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a public statement that "PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market."