'Rainbow Pikachu' Spotted In Pokemon Go Real Or A Glitch? Everything We Know So Far

Pokemon Go players have always been curious whenever they encounter a new Pokemon. While Shiny Pokemons are usually the ones that leave trainers restless, a new type of Pikachu has taken the game by storm. Players recently spotted a rainbow Pikachu in the game and it instantly grabbed the attention of players worldwide.

Rainbow Pikachu Pokemon Go

A rainbow Pikachu recently appeared in Pokemon Go and players can’t seem to keep calm. The game’s developers, Niantic recently released a statement hinting at some “big changes” to come in the game. The makers also hinted at the introduction of a new task force. The spotting of the rainbow Pikachu after the update announcement has the players hopeful. However, the chances of the new version of the game’s mascot Pokemon are low as some players point out that it could well be a glitch.

Is Rainbow Pikachu real

Pokemon Go has had many recurring glitches in the game. The mobile game players have had encounters turning the Pokemon into a ninja on a recurring basis. Now, a player has spotted a rainbow colour schemed Pikachu. While Shiny Pokemon are usually the hardest ones to encounter, this could well be harder as it could be just a glitch.

Following the spotting, a user named Xaphine took to Reddit to write, “Found this Pikachu outside my house. Is she a missing texture or some new costume?” The user then added that the Pokemon wasn’t added to her collection underlining that the version could be a glitch. However, the post caught fans’ attention and many came forward asking the makers to change the glitched version into a real Pokemon. Some users even started posting, “How to catch Rainbow Pikachu” following the event. Based on the public requests, the new task force of the game will need to put out an official explanation of whether the new version of the Pokemon was a glitch or not.

Pokemon Go update

Earlier in August, the developers of Pokemon Go brought out a new update in which the interaction radius, which determines how close a player needs to go to a gym or Pokestop to interact, was increased. The radius has now been doubled from 40 metres to 80 metres once again. The interaction distance was increased once last year in order to help Pokemon Go players during the pandemic when traversing in the real world seemed next to impossible. The change was well received by the fans and players. However, Niantic decided to reduce the interaction distance from 80 metres to 40 metres earlier this month, leaving players unhappy. Following the feedback from the players, the developers have now changed the radius back to its earlier form.

