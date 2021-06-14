Redfall Release Date Confirmed: Characters, Story And Release Of This Vampire Shooter

E3 2021 event has been a popular gaming event for this year with a number of different games that are being announced during this event. The Arkane Studios Redfall is a rumoured game that has managed to be released during this E3 2021 event. Thus the players are curious to know more about this game and are searching for terms like Redfall release date and more. To help these players, here is all the information needed to know about this vampire game, Redfall.

Arkane Studios Redfall Release Date

The makers of Redfall have now confirmed that the game is going to be released for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in Summer 2022. The game is currently trending as the makers have also released a trailer for the game during the launch event. The trailer gives the players an insight into Redfall’s gameplay and it confirms that the game is very similar to the other Arkane releases. The main change that can be seen in the game is its own mechanics. The game will also have an open-world concept and the players will be able to do some interesting things like explore the environment, collect and customize new gear, and upgrade the hero's abilities. Apart from this, here is also some information about the playable characters in the game.

Devinder Crousley: This character is basically the crazy conspiracy theorist of the group. Devinde has been described as an internet-famous paranormal investigator and amateur cryptozoologist. This character is on a mission to figure out the truth behind the vampiric invasion of Redfall.

Layla Ellison: This character is basically a whip-smart biomedical engineer. Keep in mind that Layla got her telekinetic powers by an accident at a mysterious research facility.

Remi de la Rosa: This character is part of an elite Navy rescue unit. Keep in mind that Remi always wishes to do what's right for the people around her. She is also accompanied by a robot companion, Bribon, and both of them hope to save Redfall's survivors.

Jacob Boyer: This character happens to be one of the strangest characters available in the game. Jacob is an ex-Military who has been sent to Redfall as part of an elite private security force. His mission went totally wrong and this character is left with a vampiric eye and a spectral raven because of the supernatural forces that are at play in the game.

