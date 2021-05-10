Resident Evil Village Guide: Learn How To Kill Lady Dimitrescu In All Her Forms

Resident Evil Village has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gaming community with the help of its bosses and challenges in the game. The players are currently trying to find answers to questions like how to kill Lady Dimitrescu. To help them, here is some information about this boss that can help you dominate Lady Dimitrescu and all her forms in a fight. Read more about Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village: How to kill Lady Dimitrescu?

There are a total of two forms of the popular Boss fight against Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. The first form is not as aggressive as the final form of this boss. The players will need to fill up their ammo which is fairly scarce in the game. Then they will need to bring in specific guns like the shotgun which can damage this boss. The best way to kill Lady Dimitrescu is by attacking her weak spot that looks exactly like a human. Constantly keep hitting this part to deal damage on Lady Dimitrescu. Attacking her anywhere other than her weak spot will not deal much damage and will only cause you to waste your ammo.

The Lady Dimitrescu final form will try to bring Ethan on the top of a tall spire. This will be the most difficult Lady Dimitrescu final form that is there in the game. Beating her will require a lot more than just fast attacking and some luck. The players will need to get specific weapons like the shotgun and the sniper to kill Lady Dimitrescu true form. In this form, her attacks will also get more powerful and almost impossible to get away from. So be prepared to dodge as many attacks as you can without being cornered. Lady Dimitrescu final form has a weak spot that can deal a lot of damage. Keep attacking the same spot until you have defeated the Lady Dimitrescu final form in the game.

Apart from this, the players are also asking questions like: Is Lady Dimitrescu evil? The answer to these questions is yes, Lady Dimitrescu is certainly evil and plans to kill Ethan in the game. This is confirmed after Lady Dimitrescu's daughters, Bela, Cassandra and Daniela capture Ethan and bring him before their mother. Defeating this boss is certainly very important and requires a lot of practice and gaming skill to perfect. Apart from this, here is a video from Youtube that can help you show how to defeat this boss in the game.

IMAGE: RESIDENT EVIL TWITTER