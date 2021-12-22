Shiny Glaceon Pokemon Go: Where to find, how to catch, evolution, movesets and more

Glaceon is an ice-type Pokemon that is an evolutionary form of Eevee. It has a maximum CP of 3,126 and it freezes any moisture near it, converts it into pellets to shoot at its enemy. Pokemons such as Pidgey, Sandslash, Cubone and Tangela are vulnerable to Glaceon in Pokemon Go. Keep reading to find out more about where to find Glaceon in Pokemon Go, how to catch Glaceon in Pokemon Go and Glaceon evolution guide Pokemon Go.

Where to find Glaceon in Pokemon Go?

Glaceon can be captured in Pokemon Go by participating in a three-star raid. A player either has to locate a Glaceon in the local area or be invited by a friend for a raid. In the second case, a player will also need a remote raid pass. To find the Shiny version of Glaceon in Pokemon Go, players might have to battle through several raids. It is only upon defeating a Glaceon that a player has a chance to encounter the Shiny form of the Pokemon.

How to catch Glaceon in Pokemon Go?

To catch Glaceoin in Pokemon Go, a player needs to defeat the Pokemon in a three-star raid. To defeat a Pokemon in Pokemon Go, a player must play its weakness. Glaceon is weak against fighting, steel, rock and fire type of Pokemons. In such a scenario, using Pokemons such as Zacian, Reshiram, Lucario, Metagross and Chandelure would be the best option. Using charged and fast moves with these Pokemons, one can defeat and catch Glaceon.

Glaceon best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best offensive moveset for Glaceon include Frost Breath and Avalanche, which deal 13.3 dps and 40 dps respectively. The best defensive moveset of a Flaceon in Pokemon Go is Ice Shard and Avalanche, which deal 12 dps and 40 dps respectively. For using the best moveset, it is important to take care of the weaknesses of Glaceon. The Pokemon is vulnerable to other Pokemon types including fighting, rock, steel and fire.

Glaceon evolution guide Pokemon Go

Glaceon belongs to the family of Eevee, which can be evolved into a total of eight Pokemons, including Glaceon. Evolving from Eevee into Glaceon will cost a player 25 candies. Additionally, Eevee can also be evolved into other Pokemons such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Sylveon. However, players must walk 10km with Eevee as their buddy before they can evolve it into Espeon and Umbreon.