Steam Winter Sale 2021 Date & Time: When Does The Steam Christmas Sale Begin?

Steam is one of the most popular online video games stores. It is soon about to kick off the Steam Winter Sale 2021. The sale will offer discounts on thousands of video game titles, including some of the best and top-rated games of 2021. The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the perfect time for gamers who have been waiting to purchase a video game at its best price. Keep reading for more information on when is Steam Winter Sale starting.

Steam conducts the winter sale every year and offers discounts on games, other DLC content and more. As of now, popular games such as The Witcher Wild Hunt, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Guardians Of The Galaxy are up for sale at as much as 80% discount (on The Witcher). While details about the deals that will be available during the sale are not out yet, one does not have to wait long as the sale begins tonight.

When is the Steam Winter Sale starting?

The Steam Winter Sale will begin on December 22, 2021. The Steam Winter Sale start time is at 10 AM PST or 11:30 PM IST. The Steam Winter Sale will end on January 5, 2022, giving players nearly two weeks to get their hands on their favourite titles. During the Steam Winter Sale, the platform is also expected to revamp its interface, providing users with new profile showcases and upgrades.

Steam Winter Sale best games to buy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on Steam at Rs. 200 (at an 80% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 999,

ARK: Survival Evolved is currently available at Rs. 230 (at 67% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 699.

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available at Rs. 549 (at 50% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 1,099.

Battlefield 2042 is currently available at Rs. 1,979 (at 34% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.

Guardians Of The Galaxy is currently available at Rs. 1,949 (at 35% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.

Borderlands 3 is currently available at Rs. 747 (at 75% discount), down from the original price of Rs. 2,999.

Image: steampowered.com