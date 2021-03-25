Techno Gamerz Monthly Income, Game ID And Personal Details Of The Popular Gamer

Techno Gamerz is one of the most renowned and known gamers of the Indian gaming industry. The fans have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about the gamer. They are trying to figure out Techno Gamerz net worth, income, id and a lot more. To help them, we have managed to gather some information about the same. Read

Techno Gamerz Career

Techno Gamerz is also one of the most established gamers of the Indian gaming industry. His Youtube channel has over 14 million subscribers which is certainly a huge number of a gamer. He is known for playing PUBG Mobile but had to shift games since the Indian government decided to ban this popular game. Since then he has moved on to play a number of different games like GTA, Hitman, and many more. If a game is trending amongst the game, it is most like that Techno Gamerz will be playing it. He also has another channel named, Ujjwal that also has more than 4 million subscribers.

Techno Gamerz Monthly income and net worth

Techno Gamerz Youtube channel has a total view count of over 2,887,267,787 views for all the videos that have been uploaded. The gamer managed to get the most of his earnings by doing his popular gaming live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats and promotions and even advertisements. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to filmysiyappa website, Techno Gamerz monthly income is somewhere around 15 lakhs. His net worth is also estimated to be somewhere around 15 crores.

Techno Gamerz ID and games

Techno Gamez is one of the biggest gaming channels in India and is currently known for playing some of the most trending games. Knowing his history with PUBG Mobile, it is estimated that the game might soon shift to the latest game, PUBg New State like other gamers. On his second channel, he is also known for playing games like Free Fire and Minecraft. His Free Fire ID is 786974995. Apart from that, we have also managed to gather some information about Techno Gamez face and logo.

Techno Gamerz Face and Logo

Techno Gamez had managed to reveal his identity a long time ago when he managed to gain popularity in his sector. Techno Gamerz real name is Ujjwal Chaurasia and originates from New Delhi. He is also friends with some of the most known games of the Indian gaming community including Dynamo Gaming, Carryminati and many more. Techno Gamerz logo is made up of a golden badge with his initials in the center of the logo.

Promo Image Source: Techno Gamerz Instagram