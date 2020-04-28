The Last Of Us 2 Spoilers Leaked; Naughty Dog Decry It, Says 'Experience Will Be Worth It'

The Last of Us 2 spoilers have been leaked online for people to watch for free. The leaked spoilers have got many fans upset. The spoilers that are leaked are seemingly some of the major moments from the upcoming game, which has now been turned into lists of complete details. The reports say that these spoilers may or may not be correct.

The Last of Us 2 Spoilers leaked online addressed by Naughty Dog

From its official social media handle, the game developer company of The Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog has released a message sharing concerns over the leak. In the tweet shared by the Naughty Dog, the company said that it is aware of how difficult it is for the fans after the leak of the spoilers as the game's release was postponed to June 19, 2020. The organisation also asked the players to avoid looking for spoilers to fully enjoy the ending of the game.

In the later part of the tweet, Naughty Dog assured its fans that the experience of playing the game will be worth it even after the spoilers are leaked. The tweet read, "We know the last few days have been incredibly difficult for you. We feel the same. It's disappointing to see the release and sharing or pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don't spoil it for others." The Naughty Dog organisation ended its statement by saying, "The Last of Us 2 will be in your hands soon. No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it."

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

Updated release dates: The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima come to PS4 this summer: https://t.co/RvMfBI8nxL pic.twitter.com/5AAPgO6tFw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 27, 2020

However, it is also noted that random texts and tweets are forwarded online to spread The Last of Us 2 leaked spoilers. The tweets reveal the entire storyline of the upcoming game. It is available in pointers where an individual gets the idea about the entire game including The Last of Us 2 ending leak.

*SPOILER ALERT*

