Training Ground In COD Mobile: New Battle Royale Training Mode Confirmed, Plus More LTMs

Call of Duty Mobile is one of the most popular online Battle Royals games out there, along with Fortnite Mobile and Apex Legends mobile. Now, Call of Duty mobile is coming up with the latest big update which includes the COD Mobile season 2. There are a lot of new changes being made to the game with this update, and many COD Mobile game modes have been introduced. People have been asking if there's a training ground in COD Mobile. Read on to find out.

Training Ground in COD Mobile

Most good shooter games have training grounds where players can practice the gameplay and get used to the game. These training grounds are especially useful for beginners as they can learn the basics of the game in training. Many professional players also use training grounds to warm up before they start playing multiplayer or battle royale game modes. COD Mobile already has a training ground mode but a new training ground more for Battle Royale has been introduced. While the BR training mode hasn't been released yet, the COD Mobile team have confirmed in they are planning on implementing BR training grounds game mode.

In the BR Training Ground mode, players can get some practice for playing battle royale game mode, before they start playing it in multiplayer. Battle Royale is an especially difficult game mode in COD as if you die once in a Battle Royale, you don't respawn again and lose the game. To advance to the best ranks in Battle Royale, players need a lot of patience and practice. In BR training ground, players can use any and all weapons and practice their shooting against bots and static shooting targets. You can use all the features in BR in the training ground to get used to the feel of the BR game mode.

COD Mobile Game Modes in Season 2

Many other game modes have been introduced into the game such as Tank Battle and Gunfight Snipers. What do these game modes entail? Here are the details:

Tank Battle - Tank Battle is a limited-time game mode where players can experience the traditional Battle Royale mode but with tanks added to the game. Players will have to collect blueprint and materials to assemble their tanks. This limited-time game mode is available in COD Mobile Season 2 from March 19 to March 25.

Gunfight Snipers - Gunfight Snipers game mode is similar to the mode first introduced in COD Modern Warfare PC. In this game mode, there are two teams of 3 players each and they compete on a small map using only Sniper Rifles. Players play a total of six rounds and the team with who scores the highest kills wins.