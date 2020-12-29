Tropico 5 System Requirements: Some Basic Details Before You Play The Game

Tropico 5, which is a simulation game of construction and management, is developed by Kaemimont Games. In Tropico 5 gameplay, a player can play in different eras including the colonial era, world war era, cold war era and Modern Era.

Tropico 5 gameplay is multiplayer gameplay, which means multiple players can play together at the same time. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X and Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4. If you are interested in playing this simulation game, you need to know about Tropico 5 system requirements to check if your device supports the game.

Tropico 5 system requirements

Here are the Tropico 5 system requirements for different kinds of OS-

The requirements for Linux supported devices are-

OS: Ubuntu/SteamOS (latest version)

Processor: Minimum 2 GHz Dual Core CPU, but the recommended one is 2.5 GHz Quad-Core

Memory: 4 GB RAM(minimum), recommended RAM 8GB

Graphics: GeForce 500 or, AMD Radeon HD 5000 or, Intel HD 5000

Storage: 4 GB available space

For windows, the Tropico 5 pc requirements are-

OS: Minimum Windows Vista, recommended Windows 7 and above(64 bit only)

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core or 2.5 GHz Quad-core

Memory: Minimum 4 GB, ideal 8 GB

Graphics: Recommended GeForce 500 or above or AMD Radeon HD 5000 or advanced card

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

For Mac devices, the requirements are-

OS: OSX 10.9

Processor: Minimum 2 GHz Dual Core CPU, recommended 2.5 GHz Quad-core CPU

Memory: 4 GB to 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Minimum GeForce 500 or, AMD Radeon HD 5000 or Intel HD 5000 or advanced

Storage: 4 GB available space

This game does not have a 64-bit version and therefore are no longer supported by the MAC OS Catalina

The game is also playable on a laptop and the requirements are the same as Tropico 5 PC requirements.

The Tropico 5 game size for the basic version is 3.11 GB. So, your device should have 4GB of disc space available. But, those who want to play the latest versions must ensure their device has at least 8 GB of space free to accommodate the tropico 5 game size.

How to download the game

You can use the official website for Tropico 5 download. The game is also available on Steam or Epic Games. Just visit any of the above-said websites and click on the download link. After the download is complete, you need to follow the commands to install the game on your device.

The minimum requirement for Android

The game is also available on Android devices and you can find the Tropico 5 download link on the Google play store. The minimum requirement is android 8 and above.