Tropico 5 System Requirements: Some Basic Details Before You Play The Game

Tropico 5, which is a simulation game of construction and management, is developed by Kaemimont Games. In Tropico 5 gameplay, a player can play in different eras including the colonial era, world war era, cold war era and Modern Era.
Tropico 5 gameplay is multiplayer gameplay, which means multiple players can play together at the same time. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X and Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4. If you are interested in playing this simulation game, you need to know about Tropico 5 system requirements to check if your device supports the game.
Here are the Tropico 5 system requirements for different kinds of OS-
The requirements for Linux supported devices are-
For windows, the Tropico 5 pc requirements are-
For Mac devices, the requirements are-
The game is also playable on a laptop and the requirements are the same as Tropico 5 PC requirements.
The Tropico 5 game size for the basic version is 3.11 GB. So, your device should have 4GB of disc space available. But, those who want to play the latest versions must ensure their device has at least 8 GB of space free to accommodate the tropico 5 game size.
You can use the official website for Tropico 5 download. The game is also available on Steam or Epic Games. Just visit any of the above-said websites and click on the download link. After the download is complete, you need to follow the commands to install the game on your device.
The game is also available on Android devices and you can find the Tropico 5 download link on the Google play store. The minimum requirement is android 8 and above.