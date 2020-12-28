Hilaria Baldwin Faces Backlash After Her Video Goes Viral; Here's What Happened

Hilaria Baldwin first appeared in the public eye when she started dating actor Alec Baldwin. The American author and yoga instructor is also a mother of five and has been happily married to Alec for eight years now. However, a lot of drama around Hilaria Baldwin’s accent surfaced as many fans took to Twitter to claim that she was putting on a fake Spanish accent while speaking English. Read on to know more about Hilaria Baldwin’s accent.

Hilaria Baldwin's accent causes stir on Twitter

Many Twitter users were confused to see Hilaria Baldwin trending on Twitter earlier this week. The 36-year-old, who is a yoga instructor and an author, caught people’s attention after she made an appearance in one of the cooking segments of the Today show. Fans were so confused by her accent and by the way she pronounced the word ‘cucumber’ that they immediately began talking about it on Twitter.

This Hilaria Baldwin cucumber video..... pic.twitter.com/08hR6qAHfr — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) December 27, 2020

A Twitter user named Aura Bogado bashed the celebrity wife for faking an accent. In a tweet Bogado said, “White women take up an incredible amount of space in society. That includes cultural space. By claiming to be Latina when she knew all along that she was, as she just acknowledged, "a white girl," Hilaria Baldwin took up space by making actual Latinas invisible.” An infuriated Bogado then went on to upload a series of tweets bashing the celebrity wife for making real Latino and Spanish woman disappear from the social fabric of the American society, claiming that by faking an accent she was offending Spanish immigrant women. Here are the tweets.

Being an actual immigrant, having an actual accent, those are things that exist and are particular to certain people. Immigrants of color with accents find it even more challenging. It’s beyond offensive that @hilariabaldwin pretended to be someone she’s not. — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) December 25, 2020

In this video, @hilariabaldwin starts out talking like a regular white woman. Four minutes in, she employs the "angry latina" trope and quickly adopts a fake accent.



There's a word to describe this. That word is: RACIST. https://t.co/cU5o2vwnad — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) December 27, 2020

Twitter reacts to Hilaria Baldwin saying Cucumber

Twitter users clearly had a lot to say about Hilaria Baldwin’s video from Today show. Some were commenting about the video with sarcasm, while others deemed that she had put on a fake Spanish accent just to appear more exotic. Here are some comments on Twitter.

Hilaria Baldwin trying to say cucumber pic.twitter.com/X3kg54BvUE — Helen Simmons 🧑🏻‍🎄🎄✨🍷 (@HelenSimmons8) December 27, 2020

How you grow up as a rich white girl in Cambridge and suddenly you can’t remember the English word for cucumber? #hilariabaldwin pic.twitter.com/LzsmKUqquk — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) December 28, 2020

Is Hilaria Baldwin Spanish?

Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish accent explained

A report in HITC reveals that in the past, Hilaria Baldwin had implied many times that she is Spanish and very much proud of her heritage. Ever since she first appeared in the public eye, Hilaria Baldwin has been claiming she’s bilingual, and a Spanish immigrant in America. Her official biography states that Hilaria was “born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston”. However, in an episode of Moms Truths podcast, she also explained that she didn’t move to the USA until she was 19 to study in NYU. Here is the clip from the podcast.

Hilaria Baldwin went on the #momtruths podcast in April 2020 and said she didn’t move to the US until she was 19 to go to NYU pic.twitter.com/s1BojT4XAH — #1 Rachel (@rachel) December 27, 2020

