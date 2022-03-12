Ubisoft Reports Cyber Security Incident; Group Who Attacked Nvidia Could Be Responsible

After attacking the leading graphics processor manufacturing company Nvidia, the Lapsus$ group has targetted Ubisoft, a French video game development company. The cyber security incident created problems with operations at the company as well. While Ubisoft has not directly named the attacker, Lapsus$ has taken the responsibility on its own. Keep reading to know more about the incident.

According to an official release published by the company on March 11, 2022, it experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of its games, systems and services. The company's IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure, Ubisoft has initiated a company-wide password reset. Ubisoft has also confirmed that all its games and services are functioning normally. Additionally, the company also says that it has no evidence that any players' personal information has been accessed or exposed as a by-product of the cyber security incident.

According to a report by The Verge, a group allegedly representing Lapsus$ took responsibility for the Ubisoft hack on their Telegram channel. The hacker group replied with a smirk to someone who shared the link of the report published by the publication. This seems to be the second hack by Lapsus$ in recent time, and it is not known whether the group will target other companies in the future or not.

It is worth mentioning that news comes out as other companies are also dealing with cyber security issues. Recently, Nvidia was hacked by the same group, that stole data from the company's servers. However, during the same attack, hackers also got access to sensitive data from Samsung, the South Koren technology company, which includes source code for several Samsung Galaxy devices.

On March 4, 2022, the Lapsus$ group allegedly leaked a "huge collection of confidential data they claim to be from Samsung Electronics," as mentioned in a report by bleepingcomputer.com. The hacker group claims that it contains 190GB worth of data from Samsung which it stole while obtaining 1TB worth of data from Nvidia's servers. Given below are the details of the data that is possessed by Lapsus$, as noted in the report.

Image: UBISOFT