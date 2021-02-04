Warzone Gas Grenade Glitch: The Unlimited Stims Glitch Is Back In Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone was released on March 10, 2020, and comes under the game genre of a free-to-play battle royale video game. The game was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Although it a part of the 2019 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it is not required to purchase it additionally. Continue reading to know about the latest Warzone glitch.

Warzone Gas Grenade Glitch

The stim glitch is back again in COD Warzone and this is the 5th time. This glitch keeps coming back again and again even after the developers roll out a patch every time. On February 3, the developers Raven Software have confirmed that a fix for the stim glitch is currently being worked on and will be released soon. In the current exploit, cheaters throw a grenade at a wall, pick it up and then activate night vision goggles which give them unlimited stims.

Call of Duty Warzone update 1.11

Global • Addressed an issue that led to choppy Voice Chat in some circumstances.

Multiplayer Maps Express [NEW] Express now available in map rotation in Core and Hardcore modes. Express 24/7 playlist now available.

General Addressed an issue with uneven map distribution in non-map voting playlists.

Modes Endurance (40 Players) [NEW] New high-player count mode is available on Sanatorium, Ruka, and Alpine. After one bomb detonates, a new one comes online to take its place, so five bombs are always available instead of an initial set that gets reduced to a single bomb before the next wave. Score limit doubled from 500 to 1,000.

Prop Hunt Added new maps to Prop Hunt rotation: Express Raid Crossroads Strike Armada Strike

Gunfight Added Nuketown '84 to Gunfight map rotation. 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfight now available in Custom Games.

Hardpoint Updated Hardpoint Owned score event to increase in score the longer a player controls the Hardpoint. This score modifier will reset upon leaving the Hardpoint. Reduced Hardpoint Secured score event from 50 to 25 score.

Dropkick Reduced how late players can join a match in progress.

Control Additional defender spawn points added and logic updated for the B capture point on Raid.

CDL Custom Game Modes Increased player count to allow for two Spectators in CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control.

Featured Playlists Express 24/7 [NEW] Endurance FTDB (40 Players) [NEW] Gunfight Blueprints (including Nuketown '84) Prop Hunt (4 maps added to rotation) 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only Face Off (3v3) Nuketown 24/7

Weapons Launchers Increased minimum damage for the two Launcher class weapons. Equipment Addressed an issue where players inside smoke from a Smoke Grenade would gain aim assist against players outside the smoke. Decreased hip-fire accuracy when priming a grenade while sprinting.

Music Player Original Treyarch music unlocked via War Tracks can now be played in the Music Player in the Barracks, including "Pentagon," "Rooftops," "115," and "Damned."



