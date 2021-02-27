What Does Trial Mean In Cold War Multiplayer? Details About Cold War Free Access Week

The recently released COD Cold War is one of the best Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise editions. With an ever-increasing player base, you can name the success around the legitimate Cold War-themed story. However, the developers have decided to keep a Call of Duty Cold War free access week. And so, many players are wondering about, "what does Trial mean in Cold War Multiplayer?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What does Trial mean in Cold War Multiplayer?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer is now free for all users to download and play. However, the opportunity is not for a long period of time, but players can still make the most of it for a week. So, when you find a game and you see a player's name with the "Trail" tag beside it, it generally means that he/ she does not have the full game, and they are simply trying out the game through the Cold War Free Trail interface.

Details about Cold War free access week

The new Cold War Season 2 update introduces more weapons, maps, modes as well as a Free access week. Players who download Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War between February 25 to March 4 will be eligible to enjoy the Cold War Free Trial with access to a selection of Zombies and Multiplayer.

Cold War Trail Tag started on February 25 at exactly 10 am PT that is 11:30 PM IST. The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies is available to play on multiple platforms around the world. So, if you are a fan or a newbie, you start your Free access from today and enjoy the game. But, once the Cold War Trail Tag event is over, players who opted for the free access will either have to purchase the full version of the game or they will no longer be able to enjoy it.

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs $59.99, meanwhile, the Cross-gen bundle is $89.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.