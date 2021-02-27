Persona 5 Strikers: Does The RPG Have Romance Options? Know Details

Persona 5 Strikers has now been released on February 23 and the players seem to love it. It comes under the game genre of a hack and slash role-playing video game and was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. It is a sequel to Persona 5 and takes place six months after the events of the original game. While the game keeps on growing in popularity, many players are wondering about the Persona 5 Strikers Romance Options. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Persona 5 Strikers Romance Options

The original game, Persona 5 used to have several romance options for the characters inside the game. For example, a character called Joker had a variety of options when it comes to romance in the game. Players could use the character to date both Persona 5 characters and other characters in the game such as Joker can date Ann Takamaki, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, Haru Okumura and Kasumi Yoshizawa. The character can also date other characters including Tae Takemi, Sadayo Kawakami, Hifumi Togo, Chihaya Mifune, Ichiko Ohya.

Does Persona 5 Strikers have Romance Options?

However, unlike the original game, players might get disappointed with Persona 5 Strikers because the game does not have Romance Options. This means that players can spend time with select characters, but they would not be able to romance them or to build up relationships with them to help develop skills and abilities. Nevertheless, you can rest assured that this small change does not affect the gameplay of Persona 5 Strikers though it may be a bit disappointing.

Best Persona in Persona 5 Strikers

Yoshitsune Very powerful Persona, Has the most powerful Physical technique including Brave Blade Has the ability to block Elec and Bless damage and resist Physical and Fire damage. Will require Siegfried to be fused

Seth Most powerful Gun-centered Persona Has the ability to learn Riot Gun, the strongest Gun skill This can also remove the need to learn Joker's Master Arts.

Mara Mara needs to be beaten as a mini-boss first Yoshitsune and Aliceneed to be fused Gives the players powerful defensive, physical, and fire abilities Important for later fusions in the game

Black Frost Need to defeat mini-boss as well as King Frost to get the persona Has got the most powerful Ice abilities Also helps the player by increasing the odds of inflicting status ailments Has the ability to steal SP from enemies Can be found at Wonderland after defeating Alice

Thor Happens to be the strongest Electric Persona Deals huge damage with Elec attacks Helps to create bonds with other characters

Norn Happens to be the strongest Wind Persona A very powerful healer that can even revive teammates with full HP

Kali Has a range of powerful, wide-range physical attacks Happens to be the strongest Psychic Persona. Needs Cerberus to fuse

Mot Happens to be the strongest Nuclear Persona Has the ability to deal with a massive amount of damage Has the ability to increase Nuke damage and wield Cosmic Flare Has the strongest Nuke skill

Metatron Needs a post-game mini-boss to unlock Has a powerful damage Can also bring Salvation, that can heal and cure the whole team

Alice Can give their opponents instant death Has the highest insta-kill skill Has the ability to cut down most foes instantly



