Persona 5 Strikers: Does The RPG Have Romance Options? Know Details

Persona 5 Strikers has now been released on February 23 and the players seem to love it. It comes under the game genre of a hack and slash role-playing video game and was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. It is a sequel to Persona 5 and takes place six months after the events of the original game. While the game keeps on growing in popularity, many players are wondering about the Persona 5 Strikers Romance Options. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The original game, Persona 5 used to have several romance options for the characters inside the game. For example, a character called Joker had a variety of options when it comes to romance in the game. Players could use the character to date both Persona 5 characters and other characters in the game such as Joker can date Ann Takamaki, Makoto Niijima, Futaba Sakura, Haru Okumura and Kasumi Yoshizawa. The character can also date other characters including Tae Takemi, Sadayo Kawakami, Hifumi Togo, Chihaya Mifune, Ichiko Ohya.
However, unlike the original game, players might get disappointed with Persona 5 Strikers because the game does not have Romance Options. This means that players can spend time with select characters, but they would not be able to romance them or to build up relationships with them to help develop skills and abilities. Nevertheless, you can rest assured that this small change does not affect the gameplay of Persona 5 Strikers though it may be a bit disappointing.
