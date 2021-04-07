What Headphones Does Markiplier Use And Where To Buy The Same Or Similar Models?

Mark Edward Fischbach, popularly known as Markiplier, is a Youtube sensation who has been creating videos on the platform since 2012. He delivers entertainment regularly through his “hilarious gaming videos, original comedy sketches, animated parodies” and more for his 28.9 million followers on Youtube. Forbes listed the Hawaiian content creator as one of the richest YouTubers in 2018 as he earned $17.5 million in just one year. While parts of his income come from his brand endorsements and his clothing line CLOAK, his Youtube channel is the primary source. Therefore, he uses only the best of the technology when it comes to the products he uses – like Markiplier's headphones – while recording. Learn what headphones does Markiplier use.

What headphones does Markiplier use?

In one of Markiplier’s most recent videos titled “Fastest Ambulance On Youtube | Flashing Lights”, he is seen using Sennheiser over the ear headphones. The one he is currently using is the Sennheiserï»¿ï»¿ HD 598. Markiplier's headphones were part of the HD Line and are home audio headphones. The particular model has been discontinued by the German company although secondhand versions of Sennheiserï»¿ï»¿ HD 598 are available. Similar to any wireless headphones these days, this model also has a convertible headband and a removable cable. There is one on sale on eBay and the Sennheiserï»¿ï»¿ HD 598 price is US$ 64.45 (4800 INR). There is also a renewed one available for 5999 INR on Amazon India. The original Sennheiserï»¿ï»¿ HD 598 price as seen on Amazon is US$399 (29400 INR). If you prefer new models over classic ones, below are the best alternatives.

According to a Sennheiser product expert from the ibbü community, the Sennheiser HD560S is the most similar choice. Priced at UD$ 199.96 (14700 INR), it offers high-quality audio that is appreciated by audiophiles themselves. Its open earcups amplify the sound waves. It is so lightweight that the user would not even feel the headband on their head. It comes with a three-metre detachable cable that can be connected to other sound sources.

Another option to pick is the Sennheiser HD598CS. It not only offers great sound but also ensures that there is no background noise. It has the noise-cancelling ability thus allowing uninterrupted listening. It costs US$ 249.95 (18400 INR) and is only available on Sennheiser’s official website and Amazon.

Image Courtesy: Screenshot From Markiplier Youtube Video

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)