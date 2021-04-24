What Is Apex Legends Legacy? Learn More About The New Additions To The Game

Apex Legends has managed to conquer a huge number of gamers' interest with the launch of their new season and the players are loving it. But some of them are confused because of the new name given it the season and are thus asking some specific questions like what is Apex Legends Legacy. Here’s some valuable information that could clear the players doubts about Apex Legends Legacy. Read

What is Apex Legends Legacy?

The makers have released a new Apex Legends Legacy trailer that gives an insight into the new features and additions to the game. This is basically a new season that is going to be released on May 4. The official description of the trailer mentioned “And get ready to go beyond battle royale”. This could suggest that makers will add more gaming options instead of just playing the Battle Royale format. The main attractive factor about the season is the introduction of the new legend, Valkyrie in the game and the fans are certainly loving this new character.

The official description of the character says, “Valkyrie, daughter of notorious Titan Pilot Viper joins the Games. Take advantage of her jetpack to own the sky and rain missiles down on your foes. Master the new high-precision Bocek Bow to skewer your opponents and drop into an Olympus mysteriously transformed. Plus grab the latest Battle Pass and prove yourself in Ranked.” Apart from that we have also mentioned other additions to Apex Legends Legacy. Here is also the Apex Legends Legacy trailer that was released in their official Youtube channel .

New Additions with Apex Legends Legacy

Valkyrie — New playable Legend

Bocek Bow — New lootable weapon

Infested Olympus — New map event

Legacy Battle Pass

Legacy Ranked

Here's more about the new Apex Legends character, Valkyrie

Apex Legends makers have also released a video called “Stories from the Outlands – Northstar” on their official YouTube channel. The video gives a brief insight into the backstory for Valkyrie who has also been announced as the next character to join the Apex Legends playable character list along with Season 9. The video certainly shows the viewers that Kairi Imahara was the daughter of the Northstar-class Titan pilot. This certainly brings up the popular connection between the popular games Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. Initially, this connection was confirmed by the involvement of Kuben Blisk, an antagonist in Titanfall 2.

Promo Image Source: Apex Legends Twitter