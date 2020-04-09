What Is Funnel In Mobile Legends? Learn How To Use The 'Funnel Strategy'

The Mobile Legends is amongst the most loved video games played by players around the globe. The game has attracted many gamers, who have switched from other popular games and started enjoying it instead. This Team vs Team online game keeps players engaged to its incredible interactive interface.

What is Funnel in Mobile legends?

The Funnel strategy is based on using the combination of a Support hero and a Hard carry hero. Using this strategy, the support champion would be played in the mid lane while the Hard Carry takes the jungle to build the farm. However, the twist is that the Jungler would then rotate between the jungle and mid lane farm.

Also Read | Ludo King, Scrabble, and other games to play with friends during this lockdown period

What is Funnel Strategy?

The Funnel strategy simply means that the Support hero holds the creep wave as best as possible until Hard carry comes for the farm in between his jungle rounds. Essentially, this strategy simply aims to help secure one champion i.e. the Hard Carry character into a strong carry state. The support would then just need to survive the 'Laning' stage and hold the creeps.

The idea for this strategy is that late game champions will be able to carry the game with a good farm which increases the chances of winning. Since then, the Funnel Strategy keeps on evolving with more and more variations.

Also Read | What is MPL? How to download MPL app that gives cash for playing your favourite mobile games?

Also Read | What is Slow Fast Slow app? How to control video speed with this iPhone App

Explore the Jade Path and trace the history of MLBB on 13th, July! pic.twitter.com/RFKG4wmd5c — Mobile Legends (@MobileLegendsOL) July 11, 2018

I’m gonna run Moonton now, says Gord.

Talk to our boss then, said us.

Pic by @Bunsarts pic.twitter.com/KMoRUv5uAi — Mobile Legends (@MobileLegendsOL) July 11, 2018

Also Read | What is InStok app? Know how to use this app to avoid long queues for essential goods