What Is GeoGuessr: GeoGuessr Features, Download Details, Locations And More

One of the games that have been trending at the moment is GeoGuessr. GeoGuesser is a geography game that takes the players on a journey to various places around the world. During this journey, the players will face tests that will challenge their ability to recognize their surroundings. The application uses the help of Google Street View to provide the players with an image of their surroundings. Many players wish to learn more about What is GeoGuessr.

What is GeoGuessr?

As explained earlier it is a geography-based game that will take the help of Google Street View to test the players ability to recognize their surroundings in various corners of the world. The game has various modes that players can try out. These game modes include Battle Royale, The Daily Challenge, Country Streak, and Explorer Mode. Learn more about all of these different GeoGuesser game modes below:

Battle Royale: In this game mode the players will facing other players online. It can include a set of random players or a room can be made for friends too. Players need to figure out where they are before the time runs out or before their lives run out. One by one all players will be eliminated until the last one remains.

Daily Challenge: This game mode can only be used once a day and it will involve a special challenge for the players which they can complete to earn special rewards in the game.

Country Streak: This game mode can be played in single-player or in challenge mode against a random player or a friend. The aim of this game mode is to let the players guess countries in a row. The one with the higher score will win the game.

Explorer Mode: This mode allows the players to pick a country from the map provided to them. They have to do their best to recognize places in the country in single-player mode and earn medals. They can track their overall progress in this game mode and explore each part and earn a gold medal for every region.

GeoGuessr download and locations

Players have been going crazy about the collection of the GeoGuessr locations. The GeoGuessr locations collection includes a whopping 13 million locations for the players to explore. GeoGuessr download is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, players can just head to their respective stores and download the application for themselves.

IMAGE: GMLMUSIC TWITTER