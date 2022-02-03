What Is Nerdle? All About The New Maths 'Wordle' Game And How To Play It

While the world was busy solving puzzles on Wordle, online gamers now have a clone of the viral word game called 'Nerdle'. Based on the concept of Wordle, Nerdle is a numbers game wherein players have to arrange a series of numbers to complete the puzzle. Created by data scientist Richard Mann, he came up with this maths-based alternative while talking about the Wordle craze with his 14-year-old daughter, Daily Express reported.

Time for another instant Nerdle. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/FtPGTxYRff — Nerdlegame (@nerdlegame) February 2, 2022

Here is how to play Nerdle

(Image: Twitter/@nerdlegame)

If you are aware of the concept Wordle works on, all you have to do is be ready to fill in a few more blocks. Unlike Wordle, which required players to fill a five-character word in six guesses or less, Nerdle has eight blocks but with the same number of chances. As you can see in the image above, the numbers are placed in a random order, which needs to be rearranged for a perfect sequence. Similar to Wordle, the blocks start to turn green if you place the number on the perfect square, turn purple if the number is in the equation but at the wrong spot and remain black if the number does not belong. It is worth noting, that this numbers game also shares one puzzle every 24 hours, just like the word game. Interestingly, this game also provides the option of solving the puzzle of previous days, and is perfect for those who can not wait for the next puzzle.

Last week, a mini version of the game called mini Nerdle was introduced which only has six squares to fill, but according to the creators, is equally tough as the original.

Some exciting news. We're delighted to announce the arrival of mini nerdle. Activated in the settings menu, a nerdle with just 6 squares. But not as easy as it sounds! pic.twitter.com/yD8HUMffmU — Nerdlegame (@nerdlegame) January 29, 2022

In an interview with Daily Express, creator Richard Mann said, "We (him and his daughter) agreed there must be an equivalent for us maths fans (she’s one too) and a few minutes later we had decided on the rules of the game and the name. My son worked out the full list of (tens of thousands) of valid calculations and we launched it to the world with some help from friends and colleagues".

Image: Twitter/@nerdlegame