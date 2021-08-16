When Will Akira Kazama's Character Release In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition? Read

Akira Kazama from Rival Schools will be making her debut in Season 5 of Street Fighter. While fans are already familiar with the character, Akira is the first character to come to Street Fighter from Rival Schools. Originally, she was introduced in Rival Schools: United by Fate. Akira uses the Bajiquan style of fighting which involves usage of palm rushes, elbow attacks and shoulder tackles. It is expected that the character will retain her skills in Street Fighter 5. Keep reading to know when Akira's character will be released in Street Fighter V Champion Edition.

When will Akira Kazama's character release in Street Fighter V Champion Edition?

The Season 5 Battle Pass will include Kazama as a character

'Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Akira Gameplay trailer' was released by the official YouTube channel of Street Fighter on August 15, 2021. The trailer shows Akira's special skills and her Bajiquan fighting style to defeat enemies. The character will be the part of Season 5 Pass. However, if a player goes for the Character Pass or Premium Pass, they will also get other characters such as Dan, Oro, Eleven and Rose. Additionally, the new character Luke, who has also been revealed through a trailer, will make his way into the game later in 2021.

The character will be launched in Street Fighter Season 5 on August 16, 2021

As many as five characters are being added to Street Fighter V Champion Edition Season 5. From these, one of Akira Kazama from Rival School will be released on August 16, 2021, i.e. today. The character will be available via season 5 Battle Pass. The game will also feature a new Akira Kazama stage with five new costumes for the character. "Prepare to get schooled by Rival Schools graduate #Akira Kazama in #StreetFighter V: Champion Edition! Along with her brother Daigo, nothing can stop her from getting stronger! Akira is available in #SFV as part of Season 5 and releases on August 16!" read the release shared on the official Twitter handle of Street Fighter.