Where Are Floating Rings At Pleasant Park And How To Reach Them?

Epic Games has released the next batch of weekly challenges for Week 4 of the Battle Pass. Users who have purchased the Season 3 Battle Pass can level up and earn all the exciting rewards available in the game. Most of the challenges available this week are pretty straightforward. One of the challenges requires you to collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park. Fortunately, the challenge is fairly easy if you know where to look. So, let us show you where you can find the Floating Rings.

Where are Floating Rings at Pleasant Park?

Pleasant Park is one of the locations that have been in the game for quite a while now. However, the appearance of the area has undergone some significant transformation after the Season 3 update. To reach the location, you will first need to go towards the northwest corner of the island. Once you get there, follow the four Fortnite floating rings at the locations we have marked with red circles on the map.

Image credits: Epic Games

How to collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park?

Here's how you can reach all the locations at Pleasant Park and collect the Floating Rings:

Floating Ring #1

To collect your first floating ring, you will need to reach the southwest corner of the area near the collapsed wind turbine. Once you get there, you will get your first Fortnite floating ring.

Floating Ring #2

For the second ring, you need to take the Zipline to the northeast. You will find the floating ring on top of a windmill to the east.

Floating Ring #3

From the above location, take another Zipline northwest to the next windmill. The third Fortnite floating ring will be sitting on top of a windmill to the north.

Floating Ring #4

To get the last Fortnite floating ring at Pleasant Park and complete the challenge, you will need to ride one final Zipline that takes you down to the west. Once you hit the ground, you will find the fourth ring on the northwest corner.

The latest wave of Fortnite Week 4 challenges can be accessed across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms.

Image credits: HarryNinetyFour | YouTube