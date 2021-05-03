Where Is Jonesy The First In Fortnite? How To Duel Against Jonesy The First?

Quick links:
Jonesy the First in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games because the makers keep adding several new elements in the game. Because of this the players have become extremely curious about these new additions and are asking some questions about them, especially about the new Jonesy Duel Spire Challenge. One such question that many players are wondering about is "where is Jonesy The First in Fortnite?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Before you start your journey to find the Fortnite Jonesy the First Duel Challenge location, you need to know that you will have to talk to five different Joneses that are dispersed in various places on the map. This means that you will find different agents in the various locations of the island. However, finding Jonesy the First will be easier in comparison to the previous quests because he always appears in the same spot.
To visit him, you need to head to the northwest corner of Pleasant Park because that's the Jonesy The First location. There, all you need to do is look for a house in that area and go inside it to find Jonesy hanging out in the living room. Although, after you meet him, you will have to duel with him which according to many players is not easy.