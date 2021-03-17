Who Is Geno In Fortnite? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Geno In Season 6

Fortnite Season 6: Primal is finally here and the battle pass for this season 6 contains skins like Agent Jones, Raz, Raven, Cluck, Tarana, Spire Assassin and Lara Croft. Later on, as the season progresses, Neymar will also join Fortnite. This season is on a primal theme which is going to completely change the map with lots of new Points of Interests to explore.

Features like being able to tame wolves, gliding through the air using chickens are introduced and older weapons like the Boom Bow are making a return in this season. This season also has some new mysteries linked to a character named geno who was introduced in one of the cinematic trailers. Continue reading the article to find out more about this mystery and the geno voice actor.

Who is Geno in Fortnite Season 6?

As of now, there is no official news as to who Geno actually is but there are a lot of theories going around regarding the same. One of the theories is that Geno could be one of the members of The Seven. The Foundation has been desperately trying to find in order to fix the Zero Point crisis. The second theory is that Geno and the Sisters are the only ones who could be the key to saving the world from this Zero Crisis and due to this, Agent Jones and The Foundation have become allies.

Fortnite The Seven

Fortnite introduces an organization known as the Seven which has 7 members and out of these only four are known so far. They made an appearance in Season 3. They have yet to appear again in Chapter 2 but there was a marking on the tree in the trailer of Chapter 2: Season 2 which shows 3 figures and 4 question marks. This is most definitely linked to the three known members, The Visitor, The Scientist, and The Paradigm, and the four question marks are linked to the unknown members. Now in Chapter 2: Season 6 The Foundation has also been revealed. But even now it is still not known as to how The Seven was formed and what are their intentions. It is only known by far that their goal is to save the world from Zero Point by containing it as it leads to the creation of a black hole.